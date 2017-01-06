Conor Daly Campaigns For Spot In 2017 Race of Champions

Verizon IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly is looking to sneak into the 2017 Race of Champions, and asked for fans’ help to do it in a hilarious new video.

Want to go to the 2017 Race of Champions in Miami? Well, you’re not the only one. Verizon IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly is trying to nab one of the final two spots in the field for the all-star racing event – and he’s stumping for fan votes to make it happen.

The ROC is opening its final roster spots up to all comers through a Facebook vote this week. Two winners will be chosen – one from North America to partner with IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe and one from Latin America to drive with three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Daly, who’s about to enter his second IndyCar season with Dale Coyne Racing, has some pretty compelling reasons why he should get to be Hinchcliffe’s teammate in a new video that was published on the IndyCar YouTube channel Friday.

For one he’s already Hinchcliffe’s roommate; he’s living in the other driver’s house at the moment. Two, he really, really wants to get a tan. And it only gets funnier from there.

It’s par for the course from Daly, who’s known to be one of the jokesters around the IndyCar paddock. You’ll be snickering all the way through the video.

But jokes aside Daly has a legitimate claim to the ROC Factor North America vote. He was able to put together a solid performance in his first IndyCar season and would help represent American IndyCar drivers alongside Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay, who were appointed to the roster previously.

And the idea of him having to share a car with the equally hilarious Hinchcliffe, who happens to be his landlord, would be another massively entertaining reason why you need to attend the 2017 Race of Champions. If you need four more, we’ve compiled them for you here.

But Daly only gets the opportunity if enough fans head over to Facebook and vote, so let’s all #VoteConor.

Check out Conor Daly’s campaign video below and then head over to the Race of Champions Facebook page to vote for him. Because who wouldn’t want to help the very pale work on their tan?

The 2017 Race of Champions takes place Jan. 21 and 22 from Marlins Park in Miami. Tickets are on sale now through the ROC website. For more events and hotspots in the Miami area, visit the Miami section of Local POV here.

