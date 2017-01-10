Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes Among 2017 World MMA Award Nominees

The nominees for the 2017 World MMA Awards have been announced and there is a long list of usual suspects among them.

It’s that time of year again when the last 365 day’s of blood sweat and tears put into the beautiful world of MMA from fighters, trainers, referees and media is recognized at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards.

Fighters, media outlets, journalists and trainers from all walks of life and promotions are among those nominated. The list of nominees was released on Monday afternoon and the names of the fighters who are up for awards are of no real surprise.

This is the ninth installment of the award ceremony and it will take place on March 2nd inside the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.

The full list of the 2017 World MMA Awards athlete nominees can be found below.

Charles ‘mask’ Lewis Fighter of the Year

Michael Bisping

Donald Cerrone

Cody Garbrandt

Conor McGregor

Stipe Miocic

Female Fighter of the Year

Cris Cyborg

Angela Hill

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Angela Lee

Amanda Nunes

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

Yair Rodriguez

Cody Garbrandt

Doo Ho choi

Derick Lewis

Michael Page

International Fighter of the Year

Michael Bisping

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Conor McGregor

Gegard Mousasi

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Fight of the Year

Robbie Lawler vs. Carlos Condit

Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi

Michael Bisping vs. Anderson Silva

Conor McGrgor vs. Nate Diaz 2

Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson

Knockout of the Year

Anthony Johnson (vs. Glover Teixeira)

Landon Vannata (vs. John Makdessi)

Michael Page (vs. Cyborg Santos)

Yair Rodriguez (vs. Andre Fili)

Michael Chandler (vs. Pitbull Freire)

Submission of the Year

Ben Rothwell (vs. Josh Barnett)

Nate Diaz (vs. Conor Mcgregor)

Miesha Tate (vs. Holly Holm)

Mackenzie Dern (vs. Montana Stewart)

Thiago Moises (vs. David Catillo)

Comeback of the Year

Michael Bisping (vs. Anderson Silva)

Nate Diaz (vs. Conor McGregor)

Dan Henderson (vs. Hector Lombard)

Miesha Tate (vs. Holly Holm)

Dominick Cruz (Career)

Upset of the Year

Michael Bisping (vs. Luke Rockhold)

Bryan Barberna (vs. Warlley Alves)

Joe Taimanglo (vs. Darrion Caldwell)

Brandon Moreno (vs. Louise Smolka)

Zac Riley (vs. Hugo Viana)

Stars from the UFC, Bellator, RFA and Legacy FC have all thrown their respective names into the hat with some fantastic performances through out 2016. While it is amazing to see the smaller shows and their talent being recognized the UFC has more nominees than any other.

Are we surprised? No, not really.

To see the full list of the 2017 World MMA Awards Nominees including coaches, referees and ring card girls of the year, do do by clicking here.

