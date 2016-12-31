Conspiracy Theory: Demarcus Cousins Will Be Traded to Portland

RCP Has Been Following Blazers Trade Rumors Closely, and the Activity Surrounding Demarcus Cousins Gives the Impression that Portland is Making a Play for Him.

In light of all of the fake news that has become a pandemic in this country, I’d like to put a disclaimer that this is not a news story, just one man’s opinion.

Within the last two weeks, the Blazers faced off against Demarcus Cousins and the Kings twice. In the first match up, Cousins went berserk, scoring 55 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. The last game saw the Blazers keep the big man in check with a more modest 28 point, 8 rebound performance. There is no denying that Cousins is one of the most dynamic Centers in the NBA. And recently, there have been some peculiarities over the last two weeks that has me hitting the “Boogie to Portland” conspiracy button.

It’s no secret that Cousins has been a headlining trade topic for the last two years. His public feuds with his own coaches and teammates have made headlines while in Sacramento. To make a long story short, it just seems obvious that both sides want to move on.

Portland has been a team in the mix of trade rumors with the big man. It’s obvious that the Blazers need a post presence, and adding Cousins would fill that gap immediately (although not the biggest defensive jump, which is what we really need right now). The main trade idea is Portland giving up C.J. McCollum for Cousins, but all indications from Neil Olshey say he isn’t interested in moving the Lehigh guard.

However, there have been some interesting signs that can be interpreted to both teams working out a deal. We don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but there have been some interesting public moments that has me thinking the big man might be coming to Portland. I don’t know how, I don’t know when, I’m just saying it could happen.

Despite Personal Battles, Cousins has been Generally Friendly with Portland

The Cousins, Meyers Leonard rivalry has been highly publicized. The two giants usually play a physical game against each other. Whether it’s a hard foul or some minced words for each other, Cousins and Leonard usually aren’t civil.

You’d think that this would spill over to a general team rivalry, where Cousins wouldn’t think too highly of the Blazers. However, in the last game, Cousins was seen in pregame kicking tires with Damian Lillard, and had nice things to say after the loss. For how much back and forth Portland has had with the Kings, it’s a testament to Cousin’s character that he’s being so nice. Or someone is putting on a nice face for a potential new team.

Paul Allen Traveled to Sacramento and Watched Cousins Drop 55 Points

The main source of this conspiracy rests with last week’s game. Paul Allen, the owner and final decision maker for the Blazers, traveled to Sacramento to watch Cousins light up the scoreboard. What makes this peculiar is that not only is Allen not known for traveling with the team, but owning the Seattle Seahawks usually keeps him busy this time of year. Sure, Allen will come to the first few games in the Moda Center, but traveling to a not-important Sacramento game at this time is interesting.

He might have been in the area and already penciled this game on his schedule. Maybe since the team isn’t playing very well he needed to check in and see what was going on. Or maybe, just maybe, Boogie is on his radar.

He couldn’t have picked a better night, as Cousins went on a scoring rampage. However, his behavior and temper tantrum must have raised eyebrows. We all have to wonder what went through Allen’s mind watching Cousins get a technical, run off the court, then come back into the game. But again, 55 points from a Center sounds great for Rip City.

With the Blazers hovering over the trade button and Cousins looking ancy to leave Sacramento, Portland might be giving him a deeper look then we all think.

It’s fun to speculate, let me know your thoughts and whether you’ve seen anything suspicious surrounding Portland and Cousins.

