Florida defeated Tennessee 83-70 in an SEC game in Gainesville on Saturday. But the real highlights came at halftime.
The entertainment was aerialist Sofie Dossi, who arguably put on a better shooting display than either the Gators or the Vols.
Dossi’s remarkable accuracy with a bow and arrow while contorting her body is amazingly on point:
Our halftime entertainer was @sofiedossi from @nbcagt – and she thrilled! @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/lMvANrifsh
— Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) January 7, 2017
Remarkable.
Here’s another performance by the “America’s Got Talent” finalist at halftime of a Houston Rockets game: