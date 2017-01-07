Florida defeated Tennessee 83-70 in an SEC game in Gainesville on Saturday. But the real highlights came at halftime.

The entertainment was aerialist Sofie Dossi, who arguably put on a better shooting display than either the Gators or the Vols.

Dossi’s remarkable accuracy with a bow and arrow while contorting her body is amazingly on point:

Remarkable.

Here’s another performance by the “America’s Got Talent” finalist at halftime of a Houston Rockets game:

[embedded content]