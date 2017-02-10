Conway takes swipe at Hillary Clinton on Twitter

The top aide to President Trump Thursday took a swipe at Hillary Clinton on Twitter after the former secretary of state poked fun at President Trump over losing a court battle on his travel ban.

Clinton tweeted, “3-0” after a federal appeals court ruled unanimously against Trump’s order on immigration and refugees. The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco all sided against the order.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

Conway responded to Clinton’s tweet, “PA, WI, MI”– an obvious dig at Clinton for losing the must-win states during the election.

The Trump aide has been using Twitter as of late to confront the Clintons. Last week, Conway targeted Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, who criticized her for referencing the “Bowling Green Massacre” after a stabbing outside the Louvre Museum in Paris. There was no massacre, and Conway was attacked for the reference.

“Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack…or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don’t make up attacks,” Chelsea tweeted.

Conway responded, “Bosnia lie a Great reminder. And 2 @CheleaClinton & others, you can’t “invent” quality candidates either. I misspoke; you lost the election.”

