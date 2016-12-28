Cook 108 not out, South Africa leads Sri Lanka by 302

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) Opener Stephen Cook made his second century in two tests and South Africa built a 302-run lead over Sri Lanka by tea on Day 3 of the first test on Wednesday.

Cook was 108 not out and South Africa powered on to 221-2 in its second innings for a big advantage over the tourists after the teams tussled for superiority over the first two days.

Cook’s century, his third in seven tests since making his debut at the beginning of the year at the age of 33, came after his second century opening stand of the game with Dean Elgar (52).

They put on 116 for the first wicket, and Cook then combined with Hashim Amla for a 105-run stand. Amla was out for 48 on the stroke of tea.