Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Cooper Kupp is the most prolific pass-catcher in Football Championship Subdivision history. Considering his college production and what he did during the week of practice at the Senior Bowl, he merits first round consideration…

Eastern Washington WR Cooper Kupp had offers from only two schools – Eastern Washington and Idaho State – coming out of high school, however, following his illustrious college career, he will no longer be overlooked.

Strengths

Set FCS records in total receptions (428), receiving yards (6,464), and receiving touchdowns (73). Able to accomplish all of this thanks to his strong hands which pluck the ball out of the air and his ability/willingness to gain extra yards after the catch.

Even though he is not an Olympic sprinter he still well separates from coverage, even on deep balls. Kupp is incredibly competitive at the point of the catch and is a developed route runner who explodes off the line of scrimmage and sinks his hips very well. He also showcases power and leverage at break points to help separate out of his cuts and he can manipulate coverage with subtle moves and make the circus catch look elementary.

Kupp has NFL bloodlines – his grandfather, Jake, is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame and his father, Craig, was a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and Phoenix Cardinals – and according to those in the know, Cooper is incredibly professional off the field.

Weaknesses

A little upright through his routes, Kupp is also a build-up receiver who doesn’t eat up the early cushion sometimes provided by defenses. Lacks lateral quickness or the ability to quickly change direction, which could lead to a lack of separation at the next level. Some also question Kupp’s ability to be a productive outside receiver in the NFL, as he played the majority of his college snaps in the slot.

Projection: Rounds 1-2

The NFL Combine will be incredibly important for Cooper Kupp. If he tests well in Indianapolis, don’t be surprised if you hear more buzz about him in the build up to draft night. His level of production is elite for any level of football, and as this class lacks top-end depth at the receiver position, Cooper Kupp could hear his name called on night one of the NFL Draft.

