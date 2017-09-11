Cop makes New York Fashion Week debut, walks runway in designer wedding gown

A Long Island cop who moonlights as a model made an arresting appearance in her first-ever Fashion Week show.

Samantha Sepulveda, who patrols Freeport, N.Y., strutted the catwalk Friday in a dazzling bead-studded wedding gown with a plunging neckline.

“That was so exhilarating!” Sepulveda told The Post, saying it rivaled a “hot call” for police. “It was a different kind of adrenaline pump.”

Australian designer Azulant Akora chose Sepulveda, who modeled for her Down Under last year, to close her 12-gown show as a bride.

“I’m inspired by her confidence,” Akora said. “I feel Sam represents millennials and I wanted to create a wedding gown for millennials.”

The form-fitting frock features hand-sewn beads to mimic ripples of water, “ Akora said. ”I wanted to capture the fluidity and serenity of the light.”

Since The Post revealed Sepulveda’s sideline in January, the people of Freeport have reacted warmly, she said: “They’re a lot nicer because they feel they know me. I’m not just a jerk cop.”

But she hasn’t gone soft: “I’m still the No. 1 summons issuer.”

Sepulveda, 33, plans to step up her worldwide modeling, and may venture into acting or reality TV.

While a real-life wedding is not on the horizon, Sepulveda hopes her bridal gig is “foreshadowing.” She doesn’t have a boyfriend now, “but I’m ready to settle down.”

