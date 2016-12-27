Cops: Children locked inside room with no heat, little food

Police and child welfare investigators in Pennsylvania say three emaciated young children were locked inside a room each night with no heat and little food.

A Halifax Township couple have been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and related offenses. Joshua and Brandi Weyant are jailed on $1 million bail.

Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2hJSln8 ) reports that a doctor who examined the children after they were brought to the hospital in mid-December says two of them were days away from death due to abuse and neglect had they not received medical care.

Police say Brandi Weyant blamed her husband for the abuse. Court documents say Joshua Weyant denied abusing the children, but said he didn’t want them “overfed.”