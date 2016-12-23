Cops tase 91-year-old man with Alzheimer's

A sheriff’s deputy in Kansas Tased 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease in his back after he refused to go to the doctor, shocking newly-released body cam footage shows.

The unidentified man broke his wrist while being handcuffed during the wild ordeal — and relatives believe the shock from the electrodes weakened his heart and led to his death two months after the encounter last March, KWCH.com reported.

A 2-minute video of the incident released on LiveLeak.com shows the man repeatedly refusing to comply with orders from deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to leave his nursing home in Minneapolis on March 30.

“OK Lee, now’s the time that you have to go with us,” one deputy said. “So, why don’t you just go ahead and stand up so we can go.”

The man then apparently makes a comment about being hungry, based on the deputy’s reply.

