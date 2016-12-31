Corey Clement Looking to Go Out on Top in Final Game with Wisconsin Badgers

Corey Clement has bounced back from a very forgettable 2015 season. He now has one last game in a Wisconsin uniform to cap off what has been a great career as a Badger.

Corey Clement began his Wisconsin Badgers career with a victory in front of a Camp Randall crowd against UMass. He’s hoping to capture one final victory donning a Wisconsin uniform when he and the Badgers face the Western Michigan Broncos in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Clement burst onto the scene his freshman year in 2013, playing third fiddle to James White and Melvin Gordon. Recording just 67 attempts that first season, Clement rushed for 547 yards and found the end zone seven times. The next season is where we got a glimpse of just how good Clement could be. This time playing the backup role to Gordon, Clement played in all 14 games for the Badgers racking up 949 yards, nine touchdowns, and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. And although Gordon stole the show in the Outback Bowl, Clement had a very solid day against a tough SEC opponent. He ran for 105 yards on 15 carries and caught a touchdown pass. It showed Badger faithful that the future was bright with Clement moving forward.

But last season was one to forget. It started off at AT&T Stadium against Alabama in a highly anticipated matchup. It never really lived up to the hype. Clement was battling through a groin injury and ran for just 16 yards on only 8 carries. It would be that groin injury that would linger throughout the course of the season and couple that with citations from an altercation in November that saw Clement miss nine games. He finished the season at the Holiday Bowl against USC running for 66 yards and one touchdown.

To call this season a bounce-back season would be an understatement. In the 12 games he has played, Clement has not recorded less than 17 carries in a game and has scored at least one touchdown in nine of those. He tied his career high of 164 yards twice this season, first in an overtime loss to Ohio State and the other in the Big Ten championship loss to Penn State. Add it all up and Clement ran for 1,304 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. And unless he somehow explodes for over 325 yards in the Cotton Bowl, Clement will finish 12th on the career rushing yard list in school history, smack-dab in the middle of some great company. He will also finish in the top ten in the touchdown category as well.

Every player wants to go out on top in their final game. But for Clement and the promise that he had heading into Madison, then having a dismal 2015 campaign, and bouncing back this season, coming out on top January 2nd would be the icing on the cake of a remarkable season and great career.

