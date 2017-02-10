Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Corey Clement has had an up-and-down collegiate career, but possesses impressive physical traits that should intrigue some teams. Can he convince NFL teams he is worth a pick in the 2017 NFL Draft?

After Melvin Gordon left Wisconsin for the NFL, many believed Corey Clement would take over and keep the pace in the Badger offense. Those expectations were tempered significantly, however, as injuries took their toll and limited Clement to just a few games in his Junior year.

Injuries, along with off-the-field issues, brought Clements senior year and NFL future into question. However, Clement managed to rebound, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors and have a very productive season. He totaled 1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns, tied for 21st in the country.

Despite the productivity, Clements draft stock has fluctuated as scouts and coaches alike try to evaluate his NFL potential. He has some intriguing physical traits and the production is there, but character concerns and a lack of natural feel for the game could push him down draft boards.

Measurables

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 221 pounds

Arms: 31 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Strengths

Clement has an impressive build with intriguing athleticism. Has an explosive first step when he cuts up field, making it difficult for defenders to get him down early. His elusiveness is a plus, and he has the speed and agility to beat defenders to the edge. Runs with good balance and has the power to run through would-be tacklers. Shows good vision and knows how to get to the second level, capable of missing multiple tackles.

Once in the field, has adequate speed to break out and take it home. Traits would appeal to zone-blocking schemes. From a production standpoint, Clement had eight games with 100+ yards, including impressive performances against Ohio St., Iowa, and Penn St.

While Wisconsin lost to Penn St. in the conference championship, Clement finished with 207 total yards (164 rushing, 43 receiving) and one touchdown.

Weaknesses

Character concerns are a big question mark for Clement. Reports suggest his leadership has been less than desirable and scouts will likely question a mindset that painted a picture of arrogance rather than work ethic. Clement detached himself from this teammates and while he worked hard to change that his senior year, it’s still something that will be on the minds of evaluators.

On the field, Clement lacks strong instincts, showing an inability to feel defenders and adapt. Will often just hit the hole, rather than letting his blocks work and running lanes develop. Fairly one-dimensional, lacking the experience as a receiver out of the backfield.

Final Thoughts

Corey Clement has a ton of raw potential. If he didn’t have durability or character concerns, Clement could be seeing himself talked about as an early Day 2 pick. But those things that have to be analyzed and a lot will come down to the NFL Combine.

Questions will likely arise during the interview sessions, and Clement will have to prove to teams that those days are behind him. The medical section will be equally important, proving he is healthy and ready to go.

Clement has the physical traits to succeed in the NFL and if he can move forward from the issues in earlier years, he may find himself in a solid role for the team willing to invest the pick.

