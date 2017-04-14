Corey Davis: From Two-Star Recruit To Top Receiver In Draft Class

From being a two-star high school recruit to potential first-round NFL draft pick, wide receiver Corey Davis is confident about the upcoming draft as a prospect with competitive ‘work ethic’.

Wide receiver Corey Davis is the epitome of a classic football success story. Davis was rated a two-star recruit coming out of high school due to a combination of issues causing power conference schools to look the other way. None the less, Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck took a chance on Davis and he delivered.

“He’s been a great leader to me,” Davis said. “He’s definitely someone I’ve looked up to. He’s one of the reasons I am who I am to this day, not only the player, but the person. He’s helped me mature greatly over these four years. He’s coached in the league, so he knows a lot. He’s someone I text multiple times for advice. We’re always talking. He’s definitely a big part of my success.”

The 6-foot-3 209-pound wideout had an impressive career at Western Michigan as a four-year starter. Beginning with 67 receptions for 941 yards in 2013, Davis was named the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Freshman of the Year. After yet another conference leading season of 1,408 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore, Davis knew he could become something special.

“Probably going into my junior year is when it really hit me at Western,” Davis said. “Me and coach Fleck and coach Simon had talked about it and pretty much informed me I could be that guy. I took on that role and attacked it with my work ethic and just worked hard from there on out.”

Davis went on to lead the Broncos in receiving for four straight seasons and earned first-team All-MAC honors for three consecutive years. By the end of his career he gathered 331 catches for 5,278 yards and 52 touchdowns, leading the NCAA in career receiving yards. With that, the 2016 first-team All-American declared for the 2017 draft and is currently projected to fall in the first round.

“I always knew this was a dream and goal of mine, but as far as me being a top, top receiver, projected first round, I couldn’t have imagined it,” Davis said. “Being projected first round this year is a blessing and I give it all to God.”

While Davis’ is considered a top wide receiver in his draft class, some question his competence coming out of the MAC to perform against NFL level competition.

“I know a lot of scouts and a lot of other players think that my level of competition wasn’t really that serious just being from the MAC. But I feel like I can play with the best of them,” Davis said. “My confidence is up there. I’m not afraid to go up against anyone. My mindset is I can compete with anybody. It really doesn’t matter who’s across from me. They bleed red like me. I’m not afraid to go against anybody. As far as the level of competition, we’ve played Big Ten teams and we’ve competed with those guys, so I’m not afraid of anybody.”

Even when facing Big Ten schools, Davis performed well collecting 52 catches for 701 yards and five touchdowns in nine games throughout his career.

Davis dominated the competition in the MAC from start to finish and after 50 games played as a four-year starter, he has more than enough tape to prove his worth. He has the size, strength and competitiveness to compete in the NFL but what he believes sets him apart from all other wide receivers is his work ethic.

“I would say a big thing that separates me from them is my work ethic,” Davis said. “You can ask any one of my coaches or players, my work ethic is something that sets me apart from anyone in the country. I always put in extra work and that’s probably because I have that chip on my shoulder. I work like I’m the worst receiver in the draft, but my confidence is up there and I know I’m that top guy.”