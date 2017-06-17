Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson have not seen the tapes.

Reps for both reality stars tell ET that neither of their clients have seen footage of the incident that took place between the two while shooting season four of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which resulted in production of the show abruptly shutting down.

“She has not seen the tapes,” Olympios’ rep, Stan Rosenfield, says. Jackson’s rep says he too has not been shown the video footage.

According to several reports, Olympios’ team has requested the tapes in question, but has not been granted access to them.

WATCH: Corinne Olympios Spotted for First Time Amid ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal: Pic

Warner Bros., the production company behind the reality show, is continuing its investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct and expects it to be completed next week, according to the a source close to production.

Sources previously told ET that both Olympios and Jackson were heavily intoxicated before the two hooked up by the pool on the first day of filming. Neither party has filed a complaint at this time, but both have hired lawyers.

WATCH: DeMario Jackson Fired From His Job Following ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal

Earlier this week, Olympios told ET in a statement,”I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

Jackson also released a statement, which read, “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

EXCLUSIVE: What Really Happens While ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is Filming?