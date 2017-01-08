ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) Matt Morgan made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Stone Gettings had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Cornell cruised past NAIA’s Fisher College 100-72 on Sunday.

Morgan, who leads Cornell with 18.7 points per game as a sophomore, was 7 of 12 from the floor, including 5 of 9 behind the arc. The Big Red made 16 from distance.

Robert Hatter and Wil Bathurst each added 14 points and Jack Gordon 11 for Cornell (4-11), which snapped a three-game skid. The Big Red made 55.4 percent of their shots and outrebounded Fisher 50-23.

It was Colgate’s first time reaching the century mark since a double-overtime 101-98 victory on Nov. 16, 2015.

Kyle Holmes, who entered averaging 20.8 points, scored 22 on 9-of-23 shooting for Fisher College. Darrell Grady added 12 for the Eagles, who faced their second Division I opponent of the season.

Cornell improved to 24-0 against non-Division I opponents after facing Fisher for the first time.