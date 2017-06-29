HOUSTON (AP) Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four runs and the Houston Astros got a 6-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Correa’s two-run shot in the fourth put the Astros up 2-1. He extended the lead to 5-1 with a two-run homer to straightaway center field with no outs in the sixth inning to chase rookie Daniel Gossett (1-3).

It was the fourth career multi-home run game for Correa, who has reached safely in a career-high 17 straight games, and his first this season.

The victory improves first-place Houston to 10-2 against the Athletics this season and 17-2 against them since July 20, 2016.

Houston starter Brad Peacock (5-1) allowed two hits, one run and struck out seven but lasted only five innings after tying a career high by walking six.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!