Correction: Poland-Trump story

In a story July 5 about President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Poland, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke to TVN24. He made the comments to the national news agency, PAP.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Polish leader to talk security, business, energy with Trump

Polish President Andrzej Duda says he and visiting U.S. President Donald Trump will hold talks on “very concrete issues” of security and economic cooperation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda says he will hold talks on the “very concrete issues” of security, energy and economic cooperation with visiting U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump arrives in Warsaw on Wednesday night. On Thursday, he will hold talks with Duda and other leaders from the region, attending an economic summit. Trump will then deliver a public speech before traveling to a G-20 summit in Germany.

Poland’s conservative government is hailing the visit as a huge success for its diplomacy and a confirmation of its European standing.

Duda told the national news agency PAP that his talks with Trump will not be “some general talk about world security” but will tackle concrete issues like energy security for the region, which is still dependent on gas and oil deliveries from Russia.

The two leaders will also discuss further deliveries of U.S. liquid gas to Poland and the region. A one-time shipment arrived last month.

Trump “sees potential benefits for the U.S. in this meeting,” Duda said.

Central and Eastern Europe still needs huge investment in its infrastructure, roads, energy grid and railroads as it works to catch up with western Europe, he said.

Duda said the visit will have a “historical” nature and Trump’s speech in a downtown Warsaw square will be “not only for Poland, but for the whole world.”

Duda’s foreign policy aide, Andrzej Szczerski, said the Polish president has two gifts for Trump: one formal, according to the protocol, and a “nice surprise gift.” He would not elaborate.