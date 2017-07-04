Correction: Spain-Royalty-Corruption story

In a July 3 story about an appeal of King Felipe’s brother-in-law’s sentence in a corruption case, The Associated Press erroneously reported the length of the new prison term sought by the prosecutor. The appeal seeks to increase the original sentence to up to 10 years, not 14 years and six months.

A corrected version of the story is below:

4 more years in prison sought for Spanish princess’ husband

A prosecutor is asking Spain’s Supreme Court to increase the sentence handed down to the brother-in-law of King Felipe by nearly four years

MADRID (AP) — A prosecutor is asking Spain’s Supreme Court to increase the sentence handed down to the brother-in-law of King Felipe by nearly four years.

Inaki Urdangarin was sentenced earlier this year to six years and three months in prison for fraud and tax evasion. The case centered on accusations that he embezzled about 6 million euros ($7 million) in public funds.

His wife, Princess Cristina, was absolved in the case but ordered to pay a fine.

The state prosecutor appealed the verdict before the Supreme Court and on Monday called for his sentence to be raised to up to 10 years, chiefly for embezzlement.

The 2016 case was the first time a member of Spain’s royal family was put on trial since the monarchy was restored in 1975.