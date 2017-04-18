Correctional Officer Assaulted At Baylor

By Tyler Zulli -
Another correctional officer was assaulted Monday, and this time, it was at the Baylor Women’s Facility. Medical assistance was called just after 6 a.m. yesterday because an inmate with a violent behavior history was hitting her head against a wall. When backup was called to control the inmate, the inmate tried to physically get past the officers and out of her cell. Officers had to use pepper spray to control her. She was sprayed two more times as she grabbed at officers and wouldn’t let go. Officers were finally able to get her back in her cell without sustaining any injuries. This is the second assault in less than one week.

Tyler Zulli
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

