Correctional Officers Stage Sick Out

Correctional officers throughout Delaware staged a “sick out” yesterday to show their mounting frustrations with the state for the lack of change after the riot at James T Vaughn. Several dozen officers participated in this day, though most reported for work as normal. Officers, led by President of the Correctional Officers Union President Geoffrey Klopp, have been united in asking for additional pay and protection, but this latest demonstration was not echoed by all officers. Understaffing continues to remain a concern at most of the correctional facilities in Delaware.