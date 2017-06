The judge hearing Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial in Norristown, Pa., declared a mistrial after the jury said it was deadlocked after more than 40 hours of deliberations. Cosby was accused of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in his home in 2004. More than 50 women have come forward to accuse Cosby of similar acts over several decades, though no other cases have gone to trial.

