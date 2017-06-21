Cosby jurors names to be released, judge rules

Judge Steven O’Neill ruled Wednesday that the identities should be released of the jurors who deadlocked in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.

The judge stated jurors may not discuss what was said in the jury room during deliberations.

A mistrial was declared Saturday in the 79-year-old entertainer’s sex assault trial after the jury deadlocked. O’Neill plans to hold a retrial within four months.

Lawyers for news outlets had argued that jurors’ names should be public to ensure transparency in the judicial process. Prosecutors and defense lawyers had argued they should remain secret, saying releasing them would make it more difficult to select a jury in Cosby’s second trial.

Cosby denies drugging and molesting accuser Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.