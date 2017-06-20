A Pennsylvania judge will decide Wednesday whether or not to keep the names of the jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial private.

Judge Steven O’Neill heard arguments Tuesday from the prosecution and defense in favor of keeping the names sealed because of the retrial. Both sides believe any comments jurors make to the media might also make it hard to find an unbiased jury pool.

The judge said Tuesday that he promised jurors privacy when they were selected. He fears there will be a chilling effect on potential jurors needed for the retrial if the first jury discusses the deliberations.

Lawyers for the media say the public has a right to the names. They are interested in finding out how close the jury came to reaching a verdict.

The jury on Saturday deadlocked on charges that Cosby drugged and molested a woman in 2004, resulting in a mistrial. It’s unclear how many jurors voted for conviction and how many wanted an acquittal.

Pennsylvania law allows the public release of jurors’ identities, but judges have discretion to keep them a secret under certain conditions.

