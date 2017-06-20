Both the prosecution and defense in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial wants the Pennsylvania judge not to identify the jurors who deadlocked in the case after a week of deliberations.

Judge Steven O’Neill said Tuesday that he promised jurors privacy when they were selected. He fears there will be a chilling effect on potential jurors needed for the retrial if the first jury discusses the deliberations.

The prosecutors and Cosby’s defense team want the names to remain sealed because of the retrial. They believe any comments jurors make to the media might also make it hard to find an unbiased jury pool.

Lawyers for the media say the public has a right to the names. They are interested in finding out how close the jury came to reaching a verdict.

The jury on Saturday deadlocked on charges that Cosby drugged and molested a woman in 2004, resulting in a mistrial. It’s unclear how many jurors voted for conviction and how many wanted an acquittal.

Pennsylvania law allows the public release of jurors’ identities, but judges have discretion to keep them a secret under certain conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.