Anthropologie unintentionally offered its shoppers the deal of the century on Thursday, when their Eldyn Two-Piece Chaise Sectional went on sale for the low, low price of free.

According to Business Insider, the retailer accidentally listed the $7,798 couch on its website for only $0 plus shipping, which equated to a paltry $149 — for both the couch and delivery.

As a result, more than a few shoppers claimed they successfully took advantage of the “sale” and placed orders before Anthropologie was made aware of the error. The retailer later canceled those transactions.

Chalking it up to a “glitch,” Anthropology issued a statement apologizing for the mistake.

“We sincerely regret that a technical glitch on our website caused some furniture pricing to be listed incorrectly,” the company said in an emailed statement to Business Insider.

The resulting confusion and disappointment played out on social media Thursday afternoon, with Twitter users dubbing the mix-up “couchgate.” Some, too, threatened legal action as a result of the canceled orders.

On the other hand, a few users were much more sympathetic to Anthropologie’s plight, and asked merely for an apology, or for Anthropologie to make a donation to hurricane of earthquake relief organizations.

In any case, Anthrolopogie pointed Business Insider to its online cancellation policy, which protects them from this exact type of “error.”

“In the event an Anthropologie product is listed at an incorrect price due to photographical error, typographical error or error in pricing information from our suppliers, Anthropologie shall have the right to refuse or cancel any orders placed for product listed at the incorrect price,” reads the company’s Terms of Use page.

It is unclear how many orders Anthropologie was forced to cancel as a result of the error. A representative for Anthropologie was not immediately available to comment on “couchgate.”