Could Bradley Zimmer bead The Freeze?

Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer believes he The Freeze needs to face a real opponent.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos Reds skipper Bryan Price on bullpen’s struggles, Castillo’s debut Mesoraco on Castillo: ‘He certainly has the stuff. No doubt about it’ Chris Welsh is a fan of Luis Castillo after debut Francona after Indians fall 5-0 to Twins Bauer stands ‘behind logic’ of his pitches Austin Jackson praises Jose Ramirez’s approach, Indians fans’ passion More FOX Sports Ohio Videos »