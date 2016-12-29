Could Eagles See Mark Sanchez Sunday?

Along with #Cowboys Mark Sanchez receiving most of the reps, expect same with Darren McFadden. An inexperienced LT adds to resting starters — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2016

Dallas head coach Jason Garrett is trying to maintain the same approach leading into the Week 17 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, even though the Cowboys have clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys will limit the snaps for key players such as quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. If Prescott does indeed leave the game early, Eagles fans could get the opportunity to welcome back former quarterback Mark Sanchez.

“Dak Prescott is slated to start. He’s going to get some work and then he will cede the way to his backup quarterback, which is expected to be in this game, Mark Sanchez,” Rapoport said on Thursday’s edition of Good Morning Football.

Sanchez spent the 2014 and ‘15 seasons with the Eagles and was 4-6 as a starting quarterback. His biggest win coincidentally came against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving of 2014. Sanchez was traded to Denver this past offseason, but signed with Dallas following his release from the Broncos.

The Cowboys had everything wrapped up prior to their Monday night win over Dallas. However, Prescott played the entire game, a 21-point victory, and Elliott did not come out until Dallas was ahead by 14 late in the third quarter.

“We’re going to prepare and play as best as we can,” Garrett said on his conference call with Philadelphia reporters about the approach to this Sunday’s game. “Obviously, the guys who are hurt are not going to play. I thought our team did a good job last week preparing the right way and going to play the right way. I anticipate doing the same this week.”