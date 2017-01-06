Could Mo Williams End Up on the Sixers This Season?

NBA rumors indicate that the Cleveland Cavaliers need to move Mo Williams, and the Philadelphia 76ers are looking for a point guard.

All season for the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s seemed like a lot of tension was building up regarding NBA trade rumors. The Sixers have to make some moves to save the future of their franchise, and with no other teams really looking to make any significant trades for the first few months of the season, there was a lot of wondering as to whether or not the Sixers would be able to get anything done.

With one rumored move on Thursday night, the dominoes seem to be beginning to fall.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were looking to add a shooter to their team to bring with them to the playoffs, and they traded for the Atlanta Hawks’ Kyle Korver on Thursday night to add just that. The move is not yet official, but will be soon.

More from The Sixer Sense

With that move, the Cavs seem set to move forward and barrel through the Eastern Conference in the playoffs to likely face off against the Western Conference powerhouse — the Golden State Warriors.

There’s still moves that need to be completed for the Cavaliers, though, and the Sixers may fit in nicely to some of those moves.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com said in his report of the Korver trade that getting rid of a few contracts to acquire one more piece would be a good move for Cleveland.

“Cleveland also needs to move Chris Andersen‘s $1.55 million contract and Mo Williams’ $2.1 million contract to free up roster space so they can acquire a veteran backup point guard, potentially from a list of free agents that may grow over the coming days and weeks.”

Mo Williams, a player the Cavs are definitely going to be open to moving, could find his way to Philadelphia. Williams has played zero games this season due to an interesting fallout between him and the team prior to the year beginning.

It was detailed well by King James Gospel’s Quenton Albertie, but the fallout essentially breaks down to this — the Cavaliers aren’t going to play Williams, Williams wants minutes, and threatened to retire before the season began but has yet to finalize that retirement, likely in hopes that he can find an increased role somewhere else in the league.

He’s coming off of an injury, and also hasn’t played all year, so signing him may be a bit of a risk for Philly. In theory, though, the two parties fit together well.

The Sixers reportedly want to add a point guard to their roster (and waived Hollis Thompson presumably to do just that), and Williams makes a lot of sense. He’s got the experience in the league, and can fill in nicely for Jerryd Bayless while he sits out for the rest of this year with an injury recovery looming over him. Williams will be a free agent after this season, so he may just make the perfect stop-gap player while the Sixers try to figure out what will happen with their point guard slot in the offseason.

A move like this wouldn’t solve the frontcourt logjam, but it would help the Sixers win a few more games this season, something that seems really important to the front office.

This article originally appeared on