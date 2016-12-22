Could the 76ers be as Fun to Watch as the Warriors one day?

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in the rebuilding process. Times have been worse, and 76ers fans are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. With a promising future and players with superstar potential, can they be as fun to watch as the Golden State Warriors one day?

It’s not going to be easy. The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors are one of the greatest teams assembled on paper, and have backed up their 73-9 season last year, with the addition of Kevin Durant and a 23-4 start to this season. Not to mention, they still have all-stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and unanimous MVP of last year, Stephen Curry. It’s safe to say that the Warriors will be involved in another deep playoff run this summer. Their amazing 3 point shooting and team chemistry has guided them along. It’s definetly a long-shot, but could the 76ers be as fun to watch as the Warriors are now one day?

The Future of the Sixers

Of course, there are so many possibilities to what the Philadelphia 76ers roster could look like next year. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are pretty much locking down two starting spots and the Sixers have an abundance of cap space heading into this offseason.

More from The Sixer Sense

They will most likely have two lottery picks (their own/Sacramento Kings pick, Los Angeles Lakers pick if out of the top 3), in a deep draft with many high-potential guards and wing players. If the 76ers make the right picks, the team is then looking like a soon-to-be playoff contender and the pieces are set. They could have two young guards, a few free agent veteran players, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Dario Saric as their core for the future. Not to mention, they have a great future of first round draft picks through 2020. The team may struggle with their youth, but could be a title contender if everything goes as expected by the 2018-19 season.

Can They be as fun to watch as the Warriors?

The NBA may never see another team that can shoot the ball like the Warriors ever again. The 76ers do have a 3 point shooter that plays the Center position, and a 6’10” primary ball-handler when Ben Simmons comes back. They have and could continue to acquire versatile players that you don’t see often.

Now, the Warriors are a once and a lifetime type of super team. The 3-point numbers they put up may never be matched again. But, maybe the 76ers could start a new kind of super team. A super team that could be a title contender in the near future.

This article originally appeared on