President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is working with Democratic leaders on a plan to protect illegal immigrant “Dreamers,” and he said he won’t insist on funding the border wall as part of it.

“The wall will come later,” Trump said as he departed the White House to travel to Florida to survey the Hurricane Irma recovery efforts. “We’re right now renovating large sections of wall, massive sections, making it brand new. We’re doing a lot of renovations. We’re building four different samples of the wall to see which one we’re going to choose, and the wall is going to be built. It’ll be funded a little bit later.”

Some Republican lawmakers expressed dismay at Trump working with Democrats on immigration and apparently putting one of his signature campaign promises on the back burner.

@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible. https://t.co/uJjxk6uX5g — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 14, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Morn news says u made deal w Schumer on DACA/hv ur staff brief me/ I know u undercut JudiCimm effort 4 biparty agreement — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 14, 2017

Trump was also strongly criticized by Ann Coulter, who was one of the most vocal supporters of his presidential campaign.

At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached? https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

If we’re not getting a wall, I’d prefer President Pence. https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

Looks like Bannon got it wrong. That shadowy force trying to nullify the 2016 election … is @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

After arriving in Florida later Thursday morning, Trump appeared to have reversed course, saying, “We have to have the wall. If we don’t have the wall, we’re doing nothing.”

“If I don’t get the wall, then we will become the obstructionists.”

On “America’s Newsroom,” Chris Stirewalt said the part of the Republican Party base that is strongly anti-illegal immigration may be small, but they are loud, angry and intense.

“And when they feel neglected, you can ask Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Scott Walker, a litany of Republicans past and present how these folks can bring the pain,” Stirewalt said. “Donald Trump exploited that before. Now he’s going to be on the receiving end for a little bit.”

