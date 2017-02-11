Countdown to Daytona: 15 coolest cars to run in the Daytona 500

When you think of the Daytona 500, you think about the legendary names that won the Great American Race — Petty, Pearson, Earnhardt, Allison, Waltrip and many, many more.
But the mechanical part of the equation is pretty remarkable, too. With the 59th running of the Daytona 500 just 15 days away — Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX — we look back on 15 of our favorite cars that competed on NASCAR’s biggest stage.
15
1969 Dodge Charger 500
The newly redesigned 1968 Dodge Charger was an aerodynamic disaster at fast tracks, so Dodge came up with the stopgap Charger 500, which had a flush grille and rear roofline. Buddy Baker won the pole in the 1969 Daytona 500 with a Charger 500, and Charlie Glotzbach finished second in another Dodge.
14
1959 Oldsmobile 88
It’s astonishing to think this car, which was as aerodynamic as a brick, raced on skinny bias-ply tires at high speeds. Yet Lee Petty averaged more than 135 miles per hour for 500 miles in winning the first Daytona 500 in 1959.
13
2016 Toyota Camry
In what would turn out to be the final year of this generation of NASCAR Camrys, Toyotas swept the top three finishing spots and four of the top five in the 2016 Daytona 500.
12
1987 Ford Thunderbird
In 1987 Bill Elliott captured the Daytona 500 pole with a record speed of 210.364 miles per hour, a mark that still stands to this very day. And he also won the race that year.
11
2014 Chevrolet SS
In the first points race for the all-new 2014 Chevrolet SS, Dale Earnhardt Jr. won his second Daytona 500.
10
1962 Pontiac Catalina
One of the best-looking paint schemes of all time was the Smokey Yunick-prepared No. 22 gold-over-black Pontiac that Fireball Roberts drove to victory in the 1962 Daytona 500.
9
1965 Ford Galaxie
With its swept-back roofline, the ’65 Ford Galaxie was fast at big tracks and was a big reason that Fred Lorenzen won the Daytona 500 that year.
8
1981 Buick Regal
Richard Petty won his seventh and final Daytona 500 in 1981, the first year of the so-called Generation 3 cars, which had wheelbases shortened from 115 inches to 110, among other changes.
7
1969 Ford Torino Talladega
How’s this for irony? During NASCAR’s aero wars in 1969, LeeRoy Yarbrough won the Daytona 500 in a Ford Torino Talladega while Richard Brickhouse won the inaugural Talladega race in a Dodge Daytona.
6
1976 Mercury Montego
Mercury was a more luxurious version of Ford, with the Montego a pretty bland, albeit somewhat luxurious coupe. But in the hands of David Pearson and the Wood Brothers, it was a rocket, and quite a bit banged up at the end of the ’76 Daytona 500.
5
1967 Plymouth Belvedere
In 1967, Richard Petty set NASCAR records by winning 27 races, including 10 in a row, marks that still stand today. But in the ’67 Daytona 500, Petty finished eighth because of an engine failure after completing 193 laps.
4
2001 Dodge Intrepid
When Ray Evernham brought Dodge back into NASCAR, he did it with style, thanks to the sleek Intrepid race car. Bill Elliott won the 2001 Daytona 500 pole in one of Evernham’s Dodges.
3
1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
For years, Monte Carlos dominated NASCAR tracks, and a sentimental favorite is the 1998 model that the late Dale Earnhardt won his only Daytona 500 with.
2
1980 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Buddy Baker loved this car, which he dubbed “The Gray Ghost.” In 1980, Baker averaged 177.602 miles per hour in winning the Daytona 500, the fastest 500 of all time. That record still stands today.
1
1970 Plymouth Superbird
Along with its cousin the Dodge Daytona, the slope-nosed, high-winged Superbird was something remarkable to behold. In 1970, Pete Hamilton won the Daytona 500 and both Talladega races in the No. 40 Petty Enterprises Superbird.
