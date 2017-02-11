Countdown to Daytona: 15 coolest cars to run in the Daytona 500

When you think of the Daytona 500, you think about the legendary names that won the Great American Race — Petty, Pearson, Earnhardt, Allison, Waltrip and many, many more.

But the mechanical part of the equation is pretty remarkable, too. With the 59th running of the Daytona 500 just 15 days away — Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX — we look back on 15 of our favorite cars that competed on NASCAR’s biggest stage.

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images