Counterfeit bills turn up in Rehoboth over the weekend

Police in Rehoboth Beach are investigating multiple counterfeit $20 bills that were spent at local businesses this weekend. Investigators received 10 counterfeit bills that were spent in separate incidents throughout the weekend at Funland and Kohrs Bros. According to officials, Funland called the police department twice after receiving 3 bills on Friday night and 6 bills on Sunday. All 10 bills had separate and distinct serial numbers, but two prominent security features were missing: a portrait watermark and security thread.