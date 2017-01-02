County Council to Swear-in Members & Reorganize Tuesday

The Sussex County Council begins a new year Tuesday morning – with the swearing in of new council member I-G Burton and returning members Sam Wilson and Mike Vincent. The new council and row office members will be sworn in at 9am. The regular council meeting will begin at 10 and after a new president and vice president are elected, they will recognize two retiring employees – Clerk of the Peace John Brady and P&Z Director Lawrence Lank. The council will also present a proclamation to the Woodbridge High School Football team for their championship season.