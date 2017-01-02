Couple found dead on Florida highway with young sons unharmed in vehicle

A Florida couple was found dead inside their vehicle on a highway Saturday morning, while their three young children were discovered in the backseat unharmed, police said.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Gant said that a state trooper found the vehicle at around 2:08 a.m. It was parked on the eastbound side of Interstate 4 near DeLand with its hazard lights on.

Authorities found Daniel Kelsey, 32, and Heather Kelsey, 30, unconscious outside the SUV with their three young sons – ages ranging between eight months and four years – sitting in the backseat, Gant said. The parents were pronounced dead at the scene,

The children were transferred to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach as a precautionary measure, according to the Sentinel. Family services is expected to meet with the children in an effort to assist with the investigation.

Gant said police were still investigating the incident. There were no signs of foul play.

