Couple, two children dead after river floods in Spain

A married couple and two of their children died Thursday while they were exploring a canyon in the Valle del Jerte in Spain, authorities said. A third child is injured and in stable condition.

The couple, both 43, and their three children disappeared soon after a strong rain storm crossed over the northern part of Caceres, a province in the western part of Spain.

Authorities said flooding caused the river’s water to overflow and swept the family, who were canyoneering, above it in an area called Cabezuela del Valle.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported the storm started around 12:15 p.m. local time. Emergency first responders including a scuba squad, and helicopters were also deployed to aid the search for the family.

The Ministry of Environment tweeted the two deceased children were ages 7 and 11. The third child, a 6-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital in Plasencia, el Pais reported.

Display nothing; This is on Publish with no configured Image

Safety alerts have been issued in the region because of the rain storms.