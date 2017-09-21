Couple unable to afford their own wedding ask guests to contribute

A groom in the U.K. has asked guests to pay for his wedding.

In a “business model” devised by Ben Farina, the groom-to-be has asked for guests to fork out more than $250 (about $200 USD) to attend their big day in June 2018.

The 33-year-old, along with his partner Clare Moran, “sold it” a bit like an all-inclusive holiday to their guests — on the basis that “people always pay a large amount of money to go to a wedding anyway.”

The wedding, which the pair have invited 60 guests to attend, will include a three-night stay at the Knockerdown Cottages hotel in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, near Manchester.

The couple, who purchased a house before Mr. Farina popped the question and were struggling to come up with the funds for the wedding, said the money will cover accommodation, food and drinks and use of spa centers and the swimming pool, according to the Derby Telegraph.

The groom has defended his decision, saying it’s like a weekend vacation for their guests.

“Knockerdown Cottages offered us a package which catered to have all the guests stay on site for the whole weekend so we didn’t have to pay any travelling costs,” he said.

“Everyone comes on the Friday and gets back home on the Monday — it’s a weekend vacation for them.”

“The guests are paying to stay in the cottages for the weekend which is £150 (approximately $200 USD) per person. With that they get use of the spa centers, swimming pool and food and drinks.

“We had a package which said you hire the cottages and the venue for the wedding is then included.

“It’s just like when you have a party and the owner says to you if you spend so much in the bar you get the venue free.

“We are not charging our guests to come and pay for our wedding — we are telling them to pay for their accommodation. We’ve told guests it costs this much if you want to come.

“We are still having to pay for the registrar, the suits, the food, the dresses.”

Speaking to the BBC, Ms. Moran said the concept was a “brilliant way” to have a wedding.

“We had spoken about marriage because we’ve got a little girl together and I always said we wouldn’t be able to afford to do it, or it would have to be a registry office wedding, not a big wedding,” she said.

“This is a brilliant way to do it and I can’t wait. He has put a lot of thought into it.”