Courtney Force fails to qualify for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Courtney Force failed to qualify for Sunday’s final eliminations at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsport Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

Force had been unable to set a competitive time entering the fourth round of qualifying, and knew that she would have to get down the track with no issues to make it in.

“Pressure is on to get in the show in Q4,” she tweeted. “Gonna play it safe and get this Advance Auto Parts Funny Car down there to the other end. Got faith we can do it.”

Unfortunately for Force, the run did not go as planned and she had to pedal her car down the track to a 5.201 at 194.41 mph.

Force headed into Norwalk fifth in the points and should still be good to make it to the Countdown, but she is still searching for her first win of 2017. Unfortunately, she will have to wait two weeks for her next chance to fight for victory at the Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois.

Coverage of final eliminations starts at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.