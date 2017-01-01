Cowboys at Eagles live stream: How to watch online

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this NFC East rivalry game online.

Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season will be on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. One of the early afternoon games to keep an eye on will be between NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys (13-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-6).

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. FOX will have the NFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on FOX Sports Go.

Dallas has clinched home-field advantage in the 2016 NFC Playoffs. The road to Super Bowl 51 will go through AT&T Stadium in Arlington. This will be Dallas’ last game before getting a bye next week to await either the No. 4, No. 5 or No. 6 seed from the NFC.

Philadelphia is out of playoff contention in the NFC. The Eagles stumbled to 6-9 in their first 15 games of 2016. Despite being mathematically eliminated form playoff contention last week, the Eagles were able to stun the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football to end New York’s chances at a division title.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

According to OddsShark.com, the Eagles will be laying 3.5 points at home to the visiting Cowboys. The associated moneylines for this NFC East rivalry game will be Philadelphia -200 and Dallas +175. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 43 points.

Philadelphia laying 3.5 points doesn’t make a ton of sense, but Las Vegas has to assume that Dallas will pull its starters from this game at some point in the second half. This game doesn’t mean much for the Cowboys other than pride. They need to be as healthy as possible for their NFC Divisional Round game at home in two weeks time.

