Cowboys get Scandrick back among injury-plagued cornerbacks

Carroll and Awuzie were gone before halftime against the Broncos and missed the first two practices this week.

Rookie Jourdan Lewis, drafted in the third round after Dallas took Awuzie in the second, debuted against the Broncos after missing almost all of the preseason with a hamstring injury. Second-year player Anthony Brown is the only cornerback to get through the first two games unscathed.

“It’s hard, especially when you’re in the altitude and there was a young player out there and he hadn’t played,” defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said. “He’d never even played in the NFL and he went out there and did a solid job.”

While he was fooled by Emmanuel Sanders on a touchdown in the second quarter, Lewis had his first career interception in the third.

“From a mental standpoint, definitely got to get better,” said Lewis, a former Michigan player. “From a physical standpoint, I feel like I could go out there and do everything. It’s just the attention to detail that definitely needs to be cleaned up.”

The return of Scandrick goes beyond him having at least twice the amount of experience of the rest of the defensive backs outside of Carroll. The 10th-year player brings a unique emotional component.

“We didn’t play with the edge that we should’ve, we didn’t feel,” Marinelli said of the loss to the Broncos. “Coaches, players are all in it. And of course he’s a guy that does bring some edge, no question about it.”

Rookie safety Xavier Woods played in the slot against Denver because of the emergency need at cornerback. Byron Jones, a starting safety, was drafted as a cornerback and could be another option.

Benwikere hopes to make the move of any safety unnecessary.

“I’ve played in games before,” the fourth-year player said. “So for me to have to go everything and for the last two games and just kind of watch, definitely I’ve been itching and eager to finally get in some action.”

Scandrick feels the same after watching just one game.