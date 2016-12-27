Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith reportedly suffers MCL sprain vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith sustained an MCL sprain and will miss the team’s regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but he will be ready for the playoffs, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Smith was injured during the second half of Dallas’ 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night during a downfield block.

Smith told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after the game that he was “all right,” and owner Jerry Jones echoed that sentiment.

“He’s fine,” Jones said. “He told me after that he was fine. The trainers did too.”

Smith has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past four seasons — including this year — and has been a key cog in the the Cowboys’ vaunted offensive line.