Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson arrested on assault charges

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Police say Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson has been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Frisco police say Wilson was arrested Tuesday outside of Toyota Stadium during the city’s Fourth of July celebration. Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas played Tuesday night at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, a suburb north of Dallas that’s home to the Cowboys’ practice facility.

Police say Wilson was released from jail after posting bond. They say the case remains under investigation and they won’t release additional information, including what kind of weapon was involved, at this time.

Wilson is entering his third season with the Cowboys.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is ”looking into the matter to understand the facts.”

Cowboys spokesman Scott Agulnek says the team is gathering information and didn’t have immediate comment.

Agents for Wilson didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

