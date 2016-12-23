Cowboys take to Twitter to celebrate NFC East crown

The Dallas Cowboys players and fans took to social media following Thursday Night Football’s outcome that made the team the NFC East divisional champions.

Dallas Cowboys fans are not fans of the Philadelphia Eagles for obvious reasons. Not only do both teams play one another at least twice a season, but as heated divisional rivals, both sides have possessed a contentious relationship for several years.

But Cowboys fans were likely rooting for the Eagles Thursday night to defeat the New York Giants, as a Philly win would give Dallas the NFC East crown, a first-round bye in the playoffs and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

And for the Cowboys, Christmas came three days early as the Eagles were able to upset the Giants 24-19 on Thursday Night Football. Following the victory, Cowboys players, media members, celebrities and fans took to social media to celebrate.

Below you’ll find some of the best tweets from Twitter celebrating the Dallas Cowboys NFC East championship.

Is this appropriate now ????????????????????? — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 23, 2016

The Boys rule the east!!!!????????????its party time in D-town. Go Cowboys — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) December 23, 2016

✊????✊????✊????✊????✊????✊???? — Benson Mayowa (@Benny_b0y10) December 23, 2016

