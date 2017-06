Coyotes 2017-18 schedule

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes will open the 2017-18 regular season on Thursday, Oct. 5, on the road at Anaheim prior to hosting the expansion Vegas Knights in their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Gila River Arena.

The first month of the schedule will bring several of the Coyotes’ more popular out-of-town draws to Glendale, with home games against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 12, the Boston Bruins on Oct. 14 and Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 21. The Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will visit on Dec. 16.

Other notable games on the home schedule include a visit by Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 28, the New York Rangers on Jan. 6 and the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 15. The Blackhawks will make a second visit to Arizona on Feb. 12.

The Coyotes’ bye week will be a five-day stretch without games from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11.

Their longest homestand of the season will be seven games between Feb. 15 and March 3 — with visits from Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Anaheim, Vancouver, Minnesota and Ottawa.

Their longest road trip is a six-game cross-country junket that takes them to Buffalo, Carolina, Florida, Tampa Bay, Vegas and Los Angeles over a nine-day stretch from March 21 to March 29. They also have an early season five-game East Coast road trip from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31.

PRESEASON

Mon. Sept. 18 — LOS ANGELES, 7 p.m.

Wed. Sept. 20 — @ Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 22 — @ Calgary, 6 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 23 — SAN JOSE, 6 p.m.

Mon. Sept. 25 — ANAHEIM*, 7 p.m.

Thur. Sept. 28 — @ Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 30 — @ San Jose, 7 p.m.

* — at Tucson Arena

REGULAR SEASON

Thur. Oct. 5 — @ Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 7 — VEGAS, 6 p.m.

Tues. Oct. 10 — @ Vegas, 7 p.m.

Thur. Oct. 12 — DETROIT, 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 14 — BOSTON, 6 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 17 — @ Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Thur. Oct. 19 — DALLAS, 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 21 — CHICAGO, 6 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 24 — @ N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Thur. Oct. 26 — @ N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 28 — @ New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 30 — @ Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 31 — @ Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 2 — BUFFALO, 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 4 — CAROLINA, 6 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 6 — @ Washington, 5 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 7 — @ Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 9 — @ St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 11 — WINNIPEG, 8 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 14 — @ Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 16 — @ Montreal, 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 18 — @ Ottawa, 12 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 20 — @ Toronto, 5 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 22 — SAN JOSE, 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 24 — LOS ANGELES, 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 25 — VEGAS, 6 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 28 — @ Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 30 — @ Calgary, 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 2 — NEW JERSEY, 6 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 3 — @ Vegas, 6 p.m.

Thur. Dec. 7 — @ Boston, 5 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 9 — @ Columbus, 5 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 10 — @ Chicago, 5 p.m.

Thur. Dec. 14 — TAMPA BAY, 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 16 — PITTSBURGH, 6 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 19 — FLORIDA, 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 22 — WASHINGTON, 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 23 — @ Colorado, 7 p.m.

Thur. Dec. 28 — TORONTO, 7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 31 — @ Anaheim, 2 p.m.

Thur. Jan. 4 — NASHVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 6 — N.Y. RANGERS, 6 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 12 — EDMONTON, 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 13 — SAN JOSE, 7 p.m.

Thur. Jan. 18 — @ Nashville, 6 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 20 — @ St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 22 — N.Y. ISLANDERS, 7 p.m.

Thur. Jan. 25 — COLUMBUS, 7 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 1 — DALLAS, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 3 — @ Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 6 — @ Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 8 — @ Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 10 — PHILADELPHIA, 6 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 12 — CHICAGO, 7 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 13 — @ San Jose, 8:30 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 15 — MONTREAL, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 17 — EDMONTON, 2 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 22 — CALGARY, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 24 — ANAHEIM, 6 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 25 — VANCOUVER, 7:30 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 1 — MINNESOTA, 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 3 — OTTAWA, 6 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 5 — @ Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 7 — @ Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 10 — @ Colorado, 1 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 11 — VANCOUVER, 6 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 13 — LOS ANGELES, 7 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 15 — NASHVILLE 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 17 — MINNESOTA, 6 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 19 — CALGARY, 7 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 21 — @ Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 22 — @ Carolina, 4 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 24 — @ Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 28 — @ Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 31 — ST. LOUIS, 6 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 3 — @ Calgary, 8 p.m.

Thur. Apr. 5 — @ Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 7 — ANAHEIM, 6 p.m.