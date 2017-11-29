Coyotes 50/50 Raffle tickets now available online for TV audience

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes Foundation announced today that the charity’s 50/50 Raffle is now available for all fans in Arizona, even if they aren’t inside Gila River Arena for Coyotes home games. The 50/50 Raffle will be available for fans to purchase raffle tickets online at arizonacoyotes.com/5050raffle for this Saturday’s game versus the New Jersey Devils and all remaining Coyotes home games this season.

Fans must be within the state of Arizona to purchase a raffle ticket online. Each raffle will open at 10 a.m. following each home game and will close at the start of the third period of the ensuing game. Raffle tickets are available for 3 for $5, 10 for $10 or 60 for $20.

During each home game, the Arizona Coyotes Foundation draws a raffle ticket in which half of that night’s net jackpot goes to one lucky fan and the other half benefits both the Arizona Coyotes Foundation and an Arizona nonprofit partner. The winner is announced midway through the third period and posted online at arizonacoyotes.com/5050raffle and the Arizona Coyotes Foundation Twitter Page @YotesFoundation. FOX Sports Arizona will also promote the 50/50 Raffle during home game broadcasts to direct fans to purchase raffle tickets online, update the jackpot total, and will announce the winning ticket number during its “Coyotes Live” post-game show.

Last year the 50/50 Raffle raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for Arizona nonprofit organizations via grants from the Arizona Coyotes Foundation. Since its inception in 1996, the Arizona Coyotes Foundation has raised millions of dollars in support of local youth and military programs.