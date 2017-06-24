Coyotes draft Pierre-Olivier Joseph, 17, with 23rd pick

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Coyotes on Friday selected defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph from Charlottetown (QMJHL) in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 163-pound Joseph, selected with the 23rd overall pick, registered 6-33-39 with 54 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 games with Charlottetown, which was the second-most points among the team’s blueliners.

Joseph recorded 3-17-20 on the power-play and his 17 power-play assists were the second-highest on the team. His 33 assists were the sixth-most single season assists by a defenseman in club history.

The 17-year-old native of Chambly, QC, recorded 7-40-47 with 84 PIM in 110 career regular season games and he has totaled 2-7-9 with 18 PIM in 27 career playoff games with Charlottetown.

The Coyotes earlier Friday traded the No. 7 overall pick to the New York Rangers as part of a package that landed center Derek Stepan and goalie Antti Raanta.