Coyotes muster just 17 shots in preseason loss to Flames

CALGARY, Alberta — Johnny Gaudreau scored twice and Sam Bennett had three assists to help the Flames get their first win of the preseason, beating the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Friday.

Micheal Ferland also scored and Mark Jankowski got his third goal in three games for Calgary, which had lost its first three games.

Mike Smith had 15 saves for the Flames, who outshot the Coyotes 35-17.

Mario Kempe and Dysin Mayo scored for Arizona. Louis Domingue gave up three goals on 19 shots over the first two periods, and Adin Hill stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced in the third.

Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk, recovering from an injured hip, skated with the club today and is expected to make his preseason debut Monday at Winnipeg.