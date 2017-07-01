Coyotes sign Rangers defenseman Clendening to 1-year deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Coyotes have signed former New York Rangers defenseman Adam Clendening to a one-year, $650,000 contract.

The Coyotes announced the one-way contract on Saturday, the opening day of NHL free agency.

The 24-year-old had two goals and nine assists in 31 games with the Rangers last season. Clendening has four goals and 18 assists in 81 career NHL games with the Rangers, Pittsburgh, Vancouver and Chicago.

He was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2011 NHL draft.

