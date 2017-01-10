Goaltender Mike Smith has been selected to represent the Coyotes at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Smith, 34, has recorded a 2.83 goals against average and a .918 save percentage, which is tied for the fifth best mark among Western Conference goaltenders with 24 or more games. He seta franchise record with 58 saves on 60 shots attempts on Dec. 3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

This is Smith’s first All-Star selection. He is the third Coyotes goaltender selected for the game, joining Nikolai Khabibulin (1998, 1999) and Sean Burke (2001, 2002).

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was the Coyotes’ most-recent All-Star, appearing in the 2015 game. Forward Shane Doan is a two-time selection (2004, 2009).