Crash Near Greenwood Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

A crash just after 9 Friday night near Greenwood has left one man dead and 2 injured. Delaware State Police are still investigating but say for unknown reasons, a pickup truck went off the side of Andrewsville Road causing the truck to rotate, cross the road and hit a mailbox and overturn several times through a front yard – ejecting two of the three people from the truck. None of the occupants was properly restrained. Police say a 41 year old Greenwood man was pronounced dead at Milford Memorial Hospital. A 22 year old woman from Greenwood is in critical condition at Christiana Medical Center and a 45 year old man from Harrington was treated and released. Police say alcohol and speed may be factors in the crash.