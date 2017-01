It was another banner year for shortstops in 2016, as Corey Seager (the National League Rookie of the Year), Orlando Arcia, Trea Turner and Alex Bregman, each of whom appeared on last year’s Top 10 Shortstop Prospects list, made their marks on the big leagues. Despite the turnover, this year’s list is once again teeming with high-ceiling talents and features an even mix of AL and NL prospects.